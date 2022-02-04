Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2,776.91, but opened at $3,077.00. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,081.75, with a volume of 102,082 shares.

The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,364.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.