Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $90.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Ambarella posted sales of $62.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $331.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.40 million to $332.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $397.14 million, with estimates ranging from $389.50 million to $410.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.79. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

