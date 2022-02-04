Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.48

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $68.04 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00111080 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,172,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,730,277 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

