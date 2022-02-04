AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCX. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $40.51 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 203.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.