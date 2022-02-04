Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post $3.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.44 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

AMCR stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 769,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 154.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 759,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 100.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

