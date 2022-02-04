American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $950.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.