American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Marriott International by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 313,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,671,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.34. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

