American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Weibo by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Weibo by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

