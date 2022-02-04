American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,633,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $983.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

