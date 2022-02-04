American Century Companies Inc. Buys 3,245 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of Regional Management worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 135.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 256.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,927,941 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RM opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $489.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.