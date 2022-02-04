American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,182 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

