American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,735 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 237,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

