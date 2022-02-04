American Century Companies Inc. Buys 6,082 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $135,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $160,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.