American Century Companies Inc. Buys 8,225 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 66,227 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 550,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,560 shares during the period. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE BY opened at $26.02 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

