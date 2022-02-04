American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mimecast by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mimecast by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

