American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Celestica worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

