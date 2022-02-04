American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SiriusPoint worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.