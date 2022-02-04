American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vocera Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares during the period.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. William Blair downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $528,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

