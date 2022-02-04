American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 115.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.28% of International Seaways worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of INSW stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $742.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.23. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.