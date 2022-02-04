American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,885 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,647 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.23% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,296 shares of company stock worth $172,676. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $41.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

