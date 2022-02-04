American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Berry worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Berry by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 117,182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Berry by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRY stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $708.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.68.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

