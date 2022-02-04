American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN opened at $144.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.08. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.