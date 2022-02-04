American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

