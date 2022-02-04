American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.9% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

AMT traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,103. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

