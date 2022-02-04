AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell Sells 14,034 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ABC stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.61. 1,357,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,845. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

