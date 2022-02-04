Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the airline’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

