Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

