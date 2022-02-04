Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,030,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

NYSE WEC opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

