Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $57.81 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

