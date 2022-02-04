Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $221.89. 60,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

