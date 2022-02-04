AmonD Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $923,387.88 and approximately $10,567.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.26 or 0.07212359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,323.14 or 0.99802702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006599 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.