Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Down 0.7%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.74. 6,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 14,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,312,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter.

