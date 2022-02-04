Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce $6.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the highest is $6.43 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.08 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $28.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

AEYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

AEYE opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $221,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.