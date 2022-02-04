Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Corning posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $42.19. 3,877,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,586. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.