Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post sales of $300.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.50 million. Insulet reported sales of $246.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Shares of PODD opened at $242.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -537.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.90 and a 200-day moving average of $280.66. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

