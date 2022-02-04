Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SHO stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,418. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 548,458 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

