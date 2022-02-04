Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAST. Craig Hallum downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of TAST remained flat at $$2.58 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,755. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.