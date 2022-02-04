Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.55 Million

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $432.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.95 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $224.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.