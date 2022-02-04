Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $432.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.95 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $224.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

