Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.88.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $314.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.56. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 670.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after buying an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 209,611 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

