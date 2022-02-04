Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Plains GP reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Plains GP by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.74. 1,708,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Plains GP has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

