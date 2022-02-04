Analysts Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,893,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stride by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $3,196,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

