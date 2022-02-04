Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Announce $1.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.07. Mosaic reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 242.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $9.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Mosaic by 4.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Mosaic by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mosaic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,489 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

