Analysts Offer Predictions for Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

