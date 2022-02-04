Analysts Offer Predictions for Renasant Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of RNST opened at $35.67 on Friday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Renasant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 19.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

