Analysts Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Shares of TMUS opened at $120.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.