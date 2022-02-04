Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 4th (ABBV, ABMD, AMZN, APTV, ATI, AZEK, BBVA, BDX, BECN, BIIB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 4th:
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $154.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $345.00 to $325.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $158.00.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $179.00.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $45.00.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.25 ($7.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.60 ($7.42) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €5.40 ($6.07) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $270.00 to $275.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $72.00.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $244.00 to $235.00.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $285.00.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $224.00.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $235.00.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $285.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was given a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $57.00.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $220.00 to $240.00.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $154.00.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $136.00.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $101.00 to $98.00.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $163.00 to $148.00.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $137.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $140.00.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00.
Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €145.00 ($162.92) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €112.00 ($125.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €105.00 ($117.98) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €119.00 ($133.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €109.00 ($122.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $146.00.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $338.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $352.00 to $326.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.50 ($10.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.70 ($10.90) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.20 ($10.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €10.85 ($12.19) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €44.00 ($49.44) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €60.00 ($67.42) price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($25.84) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $380.00 to $350.00.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $360.00.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $405.00.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $81.00.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $91.00.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $95.00.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $560.00.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $535.00 to $580.00.
Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €12.00 ($13.48) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €197.00 ($221.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €145.70 ($163.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $235.00.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $264.00 to $248.00.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $214.00 to $227.00.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $206.00.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $164.00 to $149.00.
Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($50.56) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €48.00 ($53.93) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.50 ($16.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.90 ($12.25) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.00 ($3.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.25 ($3.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $265.00.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $302.00 to $293.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $243.00 to $258.00.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00.
Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €100.00 ($112.36) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $355.00 to $245.00.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $301.00 to $274.00.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $185.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $45.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $46.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $46.00.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $95.00.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $35.00.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00.
Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $5.00.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $152.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €46.00 ($51.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $190.00.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $37.50 to $33.50.
Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €60.00 ($67.42) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $242.00.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $53.00.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $93.00.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $42.00.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $42.00.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $145.00.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $160.00.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $220.00 to $170.00.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $170.00.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $135.00.
Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $171.00 to $154.00.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.