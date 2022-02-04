Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 4th (ABBV, ABMD, AMZN, APTV, ATI, AZEK, BBVA, BDX, BECN, BIIB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 4th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $154.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get AbbVie Inc alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $345.00 to $325.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $158.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $179.00.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $45.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.25 ($7.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.60 ($7.42) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €5.40 ($6.07) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $270.00 to $275.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $72.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $244.00 to $235.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $285.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $224.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $235.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $285.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was given a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $57.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $220.00 to $240.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $154.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $125.00 to $136.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $101.00 to $98.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $163.00 to $148.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $137.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $140.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €145.00 ($162.92) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €112.00 ($125.84) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €105.00 ($117.98) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €119.00 ($133.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €109.00 ($122.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $145.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $146.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $338.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $352.00 to $326.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.50 ($10.67) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.70 ($10.90) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €9.20 ($10.34) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €10.85 ($12.19) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €44.00 ($49.44) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €60.00 ($67.42) price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($25.84) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $380.00 to $350.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $360.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $405.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $81.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $91.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $95.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $560.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $535.00 to $580.00.

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €12.00 ($13.48) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €197.00 ($221.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €145.70 ($163.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $235.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $264.00 to $248.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $245.00 to $235.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $214.00 to $227.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $206.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $164.00 to $149.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($50.56) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €48.00 ($53.93) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €14.50 ($16.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.90 ($12.25) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.00 ($3.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.25 ($3.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $265.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $302.00 to $293.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $243.00 to $258.00.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €100.00 ($112.36) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $355.00 to $245.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $301.00 to $274.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $185.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $45.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $57.00 to $46.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $46.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $95.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $35.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00.

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $5.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $152.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €46.00 ($51.69) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $190.00.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $37.50 to $33.50.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €60.00 ($67.42) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $242.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $53.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $93.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $42.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $42.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $145.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $160.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $220.00 to $170.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $170.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $135.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $171.00 to $154.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.