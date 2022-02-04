Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Covestro (1COV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Covestro (ETR: 1COV):

2/3/2022 – Covestro was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/2/2022 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($84.27) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/26/2022 – Covestro was given a new €62.00 ($69.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Covestro was given a new €63.00 ($70.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/18/2022 – Covestro was given a new €54.00 ($60.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Covestro was given a new €89.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/6/2022 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($85.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/17/2021 – Covestro was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/17/2021 – Covestro was given a new €91.00 ($102.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/10/2021 – Covestro was given a new €73.00 ($82.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($61.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR:1COV opened at €53.80 ($60.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.23. Covestro AG has a twelve month low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($71.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

