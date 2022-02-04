Analysts Set Expectations for Spotify Technology S.A.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.94. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $155.57 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.