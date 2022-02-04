Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WPP (WPP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WPP (LON: WPP):

1/31/2022 – WPP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,360 ($18.28) to GBX 1,340 ($18.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,225 ($16.47) to GBX 1,475 ($19.83). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – WPP had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,450 ($19.49) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/14/2022 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/6/2022 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/10/2021 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,360 ($18.28) price target on the stock.

WPP stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,183.50 ($15.91). The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,044.57. The company has a market capitalization of £13.54 billion and a PE ratio of 28.94. WPP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 805.80 ($10.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

