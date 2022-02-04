Analyzing Broadway Financial (BYFC) & The Competition

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Broadway Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Broadway Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $18.67 million -$640,000.00 -12.64 Broadway Financial Competitors $823.07 million $119.80 million -10.46

Broadway Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broadway Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial Competitors 404 1698 1430 93 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Broadway Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -12.84% -3.40% -0.42% Broadway Financial Competitors 19.83% 8.14% 0.93%

Summary

Broadway Financial competitors beat Broadway Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.